Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Future Pathways Consultation Important To Aotearoa New Zealand’s Future

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: Science New Zealand

The Government’s Green Paper - Future Pathways (Te Ara Paerangi) - opens an important set of discussions says Science New Zealand chief executive Anthony Scott.

“As so many reviews have confirmed over the years, there are very many positive elements to New Zealand’s science and innovation system. At its heart are outstanding research and technical staff working with communities, iwi and hapu, industry and sectors around the motu and globally. They are backed by the strengths of different institutional types including Crown Research Institutes, universities, wānanga and other research organisations.

“There is, however, opportunity to do more and better. Our future economic, environmental, social and cultural prosperity depends upon it. The Government’s commitment to lifting national R&D expenditure to 2 per cent of GDP, and possibly beyond, is a welcome step.

“Other change is also needed. In a recent report to Government the CRIs asked: how can the RS&I system turbo-charge the creation of new wealth and greater wellbeing for Aotearoa New Zealand?

“We identified two key elements at the national level:

“First, we said that efficiency across the system is important – but effectiveness is vital. Our system is already highly efficient at knowledge creation, as the OECD points out. The biggest opportunity for Aotearoa New Zealand lies in converting more of the existing and new scientific knowledge into impact.

“Second, we said that this could be achieved with coordinated strategic engagement between Government, research organisations, industries/sectors and Māori – what we call the ‘quadruple helix’. So it is pleasing to see the Green Paper also including a focus on the tremendous value of Māori knowledge, insights and leadership.

“By working together to identify key priorities, actions and resources needed to meet the issues and opportunities, we can collectively accelerate the benefits of science and innovation to Aotearoa New Zealand. This also enables dynamic, resilient and future-focussed approaches.

“The Green Paper will, we hope, open a rich discussion and engage a broad range of society. We encourage staff, customers and partners to join us in that discussion.

“The seven Crown Research Institutes and crown agency, Callaghan Innovation, comprising Science New Zealand will take time to carefully consider the Green Paper and form our views.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Science New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 