The Incredible Numbers Behind Michael Woods's Tram To Māngere
Friday, 29 October 2021, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers'
Union is highlighting the incredible
cost of Michael
Wood's $14.6 million tram to
Māngere in terms that anyone can
understand.
$14.6 billion
is:
- $608,000,000 per kilometre
- $608,000
per metre
- $6,080 per centimetre
- $7,978 for
every Kiwi household from Kaitaia to the Bluff
- More
than twice as much as Labour's original 2017 tram-to-airport
proposal and five times higher than NZTA's 2016
tram-to-airport proposal
- Equal to the estimated cost
of a second Waitematā Harbour crossing
- Enough to
build four new Transmission Gully motorways
- Enough
to build ten new Dunedin Hospitals
- Enough to build
21 Waitematā Harbour cycle bridges
- Enough to
conduct another 540 flag referenda
- Enough to buy
every house in Whanganui
Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says, "We will be looking closely at the
cost-benefit analysis behind this project, but our immediate
reaction is that the cost has ballooned into lunacy before
shovels have even touched ground. Every dollar thrown at
this gold-plated transport project is a dollar that can't be
used to ease financial pressures on Kiwi households dealing
with the economic effects of a pandemic."
"Auckland
certainly needs better transport, in particular a second
harbour crossing. A tram to Māngere isn't the best use for
14 thousand million
dollars."
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist
Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>