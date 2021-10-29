Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi Presents “giant Open Letter” To Duncan Webb MP

Today at 12:30pm members of Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi presented their “giant open letter” to the office of Duncan Webb MP for Christchurch Central on Armagh st.

Spokesperson James Barber says, “the government has delayed its climate plan by five months due to the latest COVID outbreak. Sadly, however, climate change and its impacts will not wait an extra five months while we deal with the disturbing threat of COVID. I think we all wish it would.”

“While we are facing a scary future with a change from elimination of COVID 19 to “living with the virus” we are also facing an equally disturbing future as we feel the first impacts of climate change.”

On Tuesday Extinction Rebellion protesters presented an open letter signed by over a thousand people to MPs from the Greens and Labour at Parliament.

It calls for Aotearoa New Zealand to take a strong role at the upcoming climate change negotiations in Scotland, challenging the Prime Minister to “Go Hard and Go Early on Climate.” The letter also asks for the Prime Minister to make a public commitment to urgent, decisive action on the climate, ecological and social crises with a focus on Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi have been gathering signatures on their “giant open letter” while the Spring Rebellion week of action took place in Pōneke Wellington.

“One of the most common and worrying comments we have had while collecting signatures is that people care but think, ‘Jacinda isn’t going to do anything.’ Hopefully she will prove us wrong on this one.”

The open letter handover will be following guidelines of social distancing and mask use.

