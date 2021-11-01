Thank Goodness, A Ministry For Disabled People In New Zealand!
Monday, 1 November 2021, 9:01 am
Press Release: Grey Power New Zealand
The announcement of a new Ministry for Disabled People,
under the Ministry for Social Development, has been hailed
as a much-needed development by the Grey Power
Federation.
President Jan Pentecost said the new
ministry, which will begin operations in July next year,
would be a welcome opportunity for disabled people to have a
say in policies which affect them.
"For far too long
disabled people had no option but to mutely accept what was
done, supposedly on their behalf, but without their input or
advice. I think it is a very courageous move that the new
ministry will be led by disabled people who are the only
ones who really understand what they have put up with for
many years and what they really need to be able to function
and participate in society at all levels.
Pentecost
said the federation would give whatever assistance and
advice the new ministry needed, particularly in relation to
the needs of disabled senior people who have serious issues
with work opportunities, health, incomes, and housing. She
said she shared the expectation of many people that the new
ministry would finally address the current variation of
approach and disparity between ACC and MSD in their
treatment of senior disabled
people.
