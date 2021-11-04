Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Research Highlights Shifts In How Key Trading Nations Perceive New Zealand As The World Reopens

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Story

New global research released today by New Zealand Story, the government agency helping businesses tell their story to the world, has revealed key shifts in how the country’s trading partners perceive New Zealand in 2021 compared to 12 months ago – with some positives, and some alarm bells.

The research, conducted by One Picture1 in August and September 2021, shows that New Zealand continues to be perceived as progressive, inclusive and decisive by the majority of key international markets including Australia, China and the US. However, some markets including Germany, Dubai and Japan are forming perceptions that New Zealand is isolated, unfamiliar, unprepared and closed.

Recently-appointed New Zealand Story CEO David Downs says there is huge opportunity to leverage the positive attributes the world sees in New Zealand. However, businesses need to address and combat some hard truths starting to emerge in select markets.

“Being closed in a pre-vaccine world earned us respect,” says Downs. “However, with the world starting to re-open, vaccination rates and re-opening strategies are becoming the new measures of success.

“It’s the perfect time for New Zealand’s largest sectors to show the world we’re still open for business. They can leverage the evidence that the world cares about who we are, how we live, and how we treat others. We can see from this research that global perceptions continue to evolve and widen.

“To combat any negative perceptions, we need to highlight the positives of our COVID-19 response, and how that demonstrates the core values others admire in us; our care for people, and our willingness to make tough decisions to do the right thing.”

The research highlights the need for New Zealand to share its stories in order to make the country stand out as a trading partner, ensuring New Zealand is front of mind. Tailored messages to international audiences is important, so that when the time is right, the country can welcome back the tourists, traders and students.

New associations with New Zealand are positive, with consumers noting the qualities of integrity, ingenuity, care and respect that makes New Zealand stand out. While the values of community, fairness, and a place for premium products continues to hold true.

As part of its services to support New Zealand businesses and organisations telling their stories, New Zealand Story is expanding its consultancy offering. It will support groups focused on an international audience with insight-led advice, working closely with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), to leverage the positive perceptions consumers and buyers hold of New Zealand.

“Now more than ever, the world needs to see and hear the right stories to aid our recovery when New Zealand re-opens. To support New Zealand businesses with this, we’re welcoming conversations with organisations focussed internationally. Let’s remind the world what we’re great at. Keeping this awareness up is absolutely critical in this transition phase.

“The research findings are a timely reminder to our team of six million Kiwis, here and globally, that we need to be proud of New Zealand’s values and what we offer the world – even when it’s difficult,” says Downs.

Global perception market shifts from 2020 to 2021

United Kingdom: For the UK, the strengths of who we are have come into sharper focus than the distance of our location. As the UK looks to rebuild its own nation, there is a sense that our size and location have made us an easy country to manage Covid-19, but our approach has still stood out as globally more competent.

Australia: Australia had to deal with the resentment of their own loss of freedom, and so New Zealand has become more aspirational. It has moved from a place to visit, to a strong country they admire. As they struggle with their own leadership and COVID-19 response, their respect towards New Zealand, our people and leadership has grown.

US: As they regain confidence, Americans judge success against both protection of people and economic stimulation. They admire us from the outside but question New Zealand’s logistical challenges and economic uncertainties related to our closed borders – preferring to see more pragmatism.

Germany: There is a subtle shift from outward to inward that may extend to those close by, but alienate those who are further away. We’re perceived as beautiful, friendly, but not open and still too far away, with some questions of our COVID-19 response.

China: China’s confidence in themselves and their government is greater than ever, and they perceive New Zealand as a ‘lesson’ in social equality, inclusiveness and harmony. We are seen as more socially progressive, safe and inclusive than Europe and the USA. China looks up to our social structure. We are one of the few western countries they are looking up to.

Japan: Their confidence in their own nation is severely shaken. New Zealand is admired for its beauty and laid-back nature but in some ways behind the times. We need to be seen and heard from – they want more than our scenery and negative lockdown connotations.

Dubai: Dubai has great self-confidence in their place and COVID-19 status compared to the world. New Zealand is perceived as a self-contained oasis that needs to be louder and more integrated with the world. The pandemic has reinforced our image as an isolated yet self-sufficient nation, but our approach feels unsustainable in the long run. Our lack of visibility is often pushing us to the back of the mind.

India: India perceives us as a highly desirable place, but often out of reach. While New Zealand displays qualities that make our destination and products desirable, so do most

other western countries. Our challenge is convincing India that we are worth the price premium.

Brazil: Brazilians view New Zealand as a small but progressive nation that handled COVID-19 well. Our protection drove admiration, and there is continued respect towards our government and people for putting human lives before the economy.

To access the Global Perception research pack, please register for New Zealand Story’s Toolkit and download here: https://toolkit.nzstory.govt.nz/assets/539664

New Zealand businesses looking for support to integrate the benefits of their New Zealand heritage can visit www.nzstory.govt.nz

1 One Picture Research: Global Pulse Check 2021; 14 online consumer focus groups and 13 business interviews in 10 markets (Australia, UK, USA, China, Germany, Japan, India, Brazil, Dubai and New Zealand).

Gordon Campbell: On Why Three Waters Is A Good Idea Worth Supporting


If anyone needs a fresh reminder of the value of state broadcasting, yesterday’s interview about the Three Waters reforms between RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provided it. The interview was a stellar example of a crucial issue being lucidly debated, and without grandstanding on either side of the mike. Ryan’s interviewing style is not everyone’s cup of tea... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>


RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

