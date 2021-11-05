Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship Visa Category Now Open

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is pleased to confirm that the Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship visa category is now open.

Interested community organisations are invited to apply to become an Approved Sponsor under the Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship (CORS) programme. Application forms and detailed information about the process are now available on the INZ website.

The CORS visa category enables approved New Zealand-based community organisations to sponsor refugees for resettlement. The CORS category is complementary to the annual Refugee Quota Programme.

An initial pilot of the CORS category in 2018 was supported by four approved community organisation sponsors and saw 24 sponsored refugees settle successfully in New Zealand.

The Government has extended the CORS category pilot for a further three years to 30 June 2024.

“We’re thrilled to see the category pilot extended as this will enable up to 150 sponsored refugees to be resettled in New Zealand to 30 June 2024” says Fiona Whiteridge, General Manager of Refugee and Migrant Services Immigration New Zealand.

“Approved sponsors will provide support to sponsored refugees during their first two years in New Zealand, providing connections and practical advice to those adjusting to their new lives in the country.

“It is a great initiative to help refugees to settle into their community, with sponsors supporting refugees in securing housing, enrolling in education, and getting access to other important services.”

HOST Aotearoa New Zealand was recently announced as the umbrella organisation that INZ will partner with to deliver the extended pilot.

HOST Aotearoa New Zealand will support interested community organisations throughout the sponsor application process, and provide coaching and training to Approved Sponsors.

HOST Aotearoa New Zealand can be contacted at: www.refugeesponsorship.org.nz

