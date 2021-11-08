Principals Applaud Counsellors In Schools
Monday, 8 November 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Principals' Federation
"Principals across the motu will be applauding the
Government's decision, announced today, to fund 90
counselling staff for 141 primary, intermediate and area
schools," said Perry Rush, President of the New Zealand
Principals' Federation (NZPF).
Principals have been
advocating for counsellors in schools to address the growing
mental health and wellbeing issues for young people, which
have existed for a long time and made worse by
COVID-19.
"NZPF has lobbied for the past two years to
establish counsellors in primary schools," said Rush. "To
feel comfortable at school and to be successful in their
learning, our young people need to build a relationship with
a counsellor they can trust and who can help them rebuild
confidence to overcome their fears and anxieties," he
said.
"I expect that having counsellors in schools
will also have an impact on bullying," said Rush. "Our
schools have unacceptable rates of bullying both face to
face and through social media," he said.
NZPF surveyed
principals last year on the extent of behavioural issues and
bullying in their schools and reported the findings to
Minister of Education, Chris Hipkins and Associate Minister
of Education, Jan Tinetti.
"I am delighted that
Ministers have listened to our principals and acted on their
recommendation for counsellors in primary, intermediate and
area schools," he
said.
