‘Three Strikes’ Keeps Serious, Recidivist, Violent Offenders Off Our Streets

“The move by the government to repeal the Three Strikes law is based purely on a left-wing, soft-on-crime, political ideology that puts criminals ahead of victims,” says Darroch Ball, leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi stated that Three Strikes hadn’t reduced serious offending – yet this was never the intent of the law. It was instead designed to ensure repeat violent and sexual offenders who pose a continued threat to our community are kept off our streets by serving longer prison sentences.”

“Three Strikes only applies to serious violent and sexual offences and is used to stop the most serious of repeat offenders from creating new victims. On average a second or third striker has more than thirty prior convictions and over 90% have been assessed at a high risk of reoffending.”

“The simple fact is this law is working – serious, recidivist, and violent criminals cannot reoffend if they are locked up.”

“Kiwis are sick and tired of seeing serious recidivist criminals walking free after being given discounts and sentence reductions for early guilty pleas, cultural reports, and so-called ‘remorse’,” says Mr Ball.

“Removing the Three Strikes law shows the government is intent on putting violent criminals ahead of victims and community safety.”

