‘Three Strikes’ Keeps Serious, Recidivist, Violent Offenders Off Our Streets
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust
“The move by the government to repeal the Three Strikes
law is based purely on a left-wing, soft-on-crime, political
ideology that puts criminals ahead of victims,” says
Darroch Ball, leader of Sensible Sentencing
Trust.
“Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi stated that
Three Strikes hadn’t reduced serious offending – yet
this was never the intent of the law. It was instead
designed to ensure repeat violent and sexual offenders who
pose a continued threat to our community are kept off our
streets by serving longer prison
sentences.”
“Three Strikes only applies to serious
violent and sexual offences and is used to stop the most
serious of repeat offenders from creating new victims. On
average a second or third striker has more than thirty prior
convictions and over 90% have been assessed at a high risk
of reoffending.”
“The simple fact is this law is
working – serious, recidivist, and violent criminals
cannot reoffend if they are locked up.”
“Kiwis are
sick and tired of seeing serious recidivist criminals
walking free after being given discounts and sentence
reductions for early guilty pleas, cultural reports, and
so-called ‘remorse’,” says Mr Ball.
“Removing
the Three Strikes law shows the government is intent on
putting violent criminals ahead of victims and community
safety.”
© Scoop Media
