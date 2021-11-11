Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Bill To Establish New Children And Young People’s Commission A “huge Opportunity”

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner

Legislation paving the way for a Children and Young People’s Commission is a huge opportunity to improve outcomes for all tamariki mokopuna, Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers says.

The Oversight of the Oranga Tamariki System and Children and Young People’s Commission Bill was introduced into Parliament today. It transforms the current Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC) into a new Children and Young People’s Commission, with broader advocacy functions.

The Bill also establishes a more comprehensive and greater-resourced monitor of the Oranga Tamariki System, to inherit and expand on the system monitoring currently undertaken by the OCC.

“We welcome the enhanced attention on the voices and rights of children and young people in the new Commission’s functions, particularly the specific focus on outcomes for tamariki mokopuna Māori,” Commissioner Eivers says.

“The inclusion in our mandate, for the first time, of rangatahi aged up to 25 who’ve been in the care of the State is an important acknowledgement of the State’s responsibility to these young people.

“The obligation on the Commission to help other agencies carry out engagements with tamariki mokopuna, to ensure their views are heard, will make public policy work better for them, and for everyone.

“And the ability of the new Commission to undertake systemic inquiries into issues concerning tamariki mokopuna is a powerful new tool that will enable the Commission to advocate for change in the wider public system.”

Earlier this year the Government announced the new Oranga Tamariki System monitor will be established outside the OCC as a departmental agency housed within the Education Review Office.

“This more expansive monitoring is welcomed. The safety and wellbeing of tamariki mokopuna in the state’s care requires much more attention,” Commissioner Eivers says.
“As the Bill progresses through Parliament, we also hope to see the independence of the monitor strengthened.

“The tragic stories being told to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the abuse of children in care, show how crucial it is to have a strong monitor independent enough to speak up for tamariki mokopuna”.

“At select committee we will be pushing for the Monitor to reflect a Te Tiriti partnership model. About 60 percent of tamariki mokopuna in the Oranga Tamariki system are Māori, so it is important that the opportunity is taken to make effective change that will benefit tamariki mokopuna in care and strengthen their whanau.” Commissioner Eivers says.

The Bill does not impact other work of the OCC/Commission, specifically the designation to inspect places of detention where young people are held under the United Nation’s Optional Protocol against Torture. This includes Oranga Tamariki residences and remand homes, and secure mental health units.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Children's Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 