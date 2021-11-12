Positive Movement Overnight On Lump Sum Payment Delay In Pay Equity Negotiations Remains Concerning
Friday, 12 November 2021, 9:45 am
Press Release: MERAS
Positive news for MERAS
midwives at last.
The union was notified last night
that a pay equity lump sum agreed to more than two months
ago will be paid to member midwives before
Christmas.
Yesterday MERAS Co-leader (Industrial),
Jill Ovens, described the “constant and unnecessary uphill
battle” they have been experiencing dealing with DHBs and
the Government however today she is very pleased with the
progress on the lump sum element of the
negotiations.
“Absolutely thrilled for our
members,” she says. “This payment should have been made
soon after the members ratified the MECA on 17 September but
they will receive it before Christmas so I guess it’s
better late than never – but to be honest it shouldn’t
have been late at all.”
The DHBs have however again
cancelled midwifery pay equity negotiations which were
scheduled for next week and Jill Ovens says this is the
fifth time over the last couple of months that negotiations
have been cancelled at late notice.
“We have been
told that the DHBs don’t have a mandate from the
Government to negotiate so they have to keep cancelling.
Let’s hope that part of the issue is sorted ASAP and we
can make a positive difference in addressing the historic
undervaluing and underpaying of this highly skilled
workforce,” says Jill
Ovens
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from MERAS
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War
Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>