Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Hopes New Research Will Improve Outcomes For Māori In State Care

Friday, 12 November 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is dismayed by the findings of Hāha-uri, Hāha-tea, a new report by Ihi research that details the over-representation of tamariki Māori in state care, as well as the chronic racism and abuse experienced within the system. Pouārahi Helen Leahy says it is imperative that this research result in justice for affected whānau, and a commitment to overhauling the system to prevent further harm.

“We were devastated, although unsurprised, to read about the enduring, systemic and structural racism that tamariki and whānau have experienced across the State Care system,” says Ms Leahy. “It is our fervent hope that at the very least, this report will provide insight and learnings that will prevent further pain and suffering.”

Ms Leahy says she is optimistic that the Crown intends to respond appropriately, noting that it was the Crown Secretariat that approached Ihi Research to produce the report. She hopes it will influence the outcome of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, which is nearly halfway through its work.

“The findings of this research make it impossible to ignore the fact that successive governments have failed tamariki and whānau Māori,” says Ms Leahy. “Racist policies and processes meant that tamariki Māori were more likely to come into contact with the system, more likely to be uplifted from their whānau, and more likely to experience differential and even abusive treatment while in care.”

While the findings of this report are difficult to read, they will prove invaluable in addressing past failings and creating better outcomes for tamariki Māori in future.

“As it is said, sunlight is the best disinfectant. We hope that light having been shone onto the appalling experiences borne by far too many, will serve as a powerful reminder that we must never ignore or minimise the facts of this shameful history”.

“I also congratulate the team at Ihi Research for the incredible effort they have put into sharing the experience of Māori in relation to the care and protection system,” says Ms Leahy. “I know that it has been gruelling to delve into the stories of neglect and abuse, and that they continued only out of determination to pursue justice for those whānau, and a better future for all.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 