Alcohol Action NZ Commends Alcohol Documentary

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Action NZ

Alcohol Action NZ congratulates the producers of the alcohol documentary “Proof” featuring Guyon Espiner that screened on TV1 last evening, and recommends that all New Zealanders view it.

The documentary illustrated New Zealand in the grips of heavy drinking culture that is causing enormous harm (including cancer, family violence and multiple other abuses, suffering and misery). The documentary also highlighted how the alcohol grip on the nation is from a slippery and powerful alcohol industry that continues to do all it can to maintain its enormous profits - to the detriment of all New Zealanders.

A key message from the documentary was that government action is required to bring about cultural change and the documentary comments on most of the measures that Alcohol Action NZ has been advocating, known as the 5+ Solution:

1. Dismantle the marketing

2. Increase the price

3. Reduce accessibility

4. Raise the purchase age

5. Strengthen drink-driving countermeasures

PLUS: Increase treatment opportunities for heavy drinkers

Finally, the documentary featured two key public icons of contemporary New Zealand – Sir Graham Lowe and Mr Rāwiri Ratū – both strongly calling for change in New Zealand’s relationship with alcohol, with particular focus on protecting young people and Māori. Both are speaking at the Alcohol Action NZ on-line conference this coming Friday morning, November 19th. The theme of the conference is public health action on alcohol, and it also features presentations from Professor Jennie Connor and Nicky Hager.

