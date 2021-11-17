Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Defense Integrity Index Media Release

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 7:30 am
Press Release: Transparency International NZ

The combined defence sector in New Zealand is ranked the most transparent and least corrupt in the world in the just released Government Defence Integrity Index (GDI).

Out of 86 countries in the latest index New Zealand’s defence sector sits alone in the "A" Band, recognising its strong integrity systems across risk areas of personnel, procurement, operations, political, and finance.

This sits in stark contrast to its allies, many of whom - such as Australia, UK and Canada - have slumped. .

According to the 2021 report “New Zealand’s extremely robust defence governance standards ... help to minimise corruption risk throughout the sector. External oversight of defence is effective, while transparency is strong throughout, including with regards to financial management.”

The GDI is undertaken by Transparency International (Defence and Security) based in the UK. The index is the world’s leading assessment of corruption risks in defence establishments.

Transparency International - Defence and Security's team of experts include in-country and external assessors and reviewers consider 77 areas within the broad risks areas, with the aim of producing a detailed assessment of the integrity of national defence institutions.

In areas where New Zealand can stand to improve, the report indicated that the general poor level of regulation around political lobbying reduces resilience against corruption in the defence area. Other areas for improvement are military doctrine (including improving a culture of speaking up about wrongdoing), active monitoring against corruption in operations, and controls in contracting.

“The Band A ranking for New Zealand is evidence of the work that has gone on to strengthen integrity frameworks across defence services”, says Julie Haggie, CEO of Transparency International New Zealand. “We welcome the opportunity to talk with defence agencies about the implications of the country profile, and areas for further improvement. The need for greater transparency in lobbying and influence practices is not confined to the defence sector. We will continue our advocacy on that point.”

Produced by Transparency International Defence & Security, the GDI recognises that corruption within the defence and security sector limits a country’s ability to defend itself and weakens public institutions. https://ti-defence.org/gdi/about/

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Vaccine Toughlove


Vaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken a first dose step towards full vaccination, largely because their work routinely brings them in contact with either patients or with children not (yet) able to be vaccinated. Those requirements enjoy wide public support. Beyond that point, things get murkier... More>>





 
 


Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

