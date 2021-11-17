Proposed Changes To Independently Monitor Oranga Tamariki System And Establish A Children And Youth Commission

Have your say: Proposed changes to independently monitor the Oranga Tamariki system and establish a Children and Young People’s Commission to replace the Children’s Commissioner

The Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System and Children and Young People’s Commission Bill is an omnibus bill, which means that it proposes to amend a number of Acts.

The bill would establish the office of the Independent Monitor of the Oranga Tamariki System. The objectives of the Monitor would be to carry out objective, impartial, and evidence-based monitoring, and provide advice. The bill would also strengthen the complaints oversight function of the Ombudsman. It would do this by ensuring that the Ombudsman’s investigations about the Oranga Tamariki system have a focus on improving outcomes for children, supports agencies in the Oranga Tamariki system to resolve complaints, and give practical effect to te Tiriti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi).

The bill proposes to replace the Children’s Commissioner with the Children and Young People’s Commission. The commission would be an independent Crown entity and be able to hold the Government to account on matters relating to children and young people. The bill proposes to carry over most of the current powers of the Children’s Commissioner to the commission. However, the commissioner’s current powers to investigate decisions about individual children would not be carried over. This is because the Ombudsman already conducts a similar investigatory function and would continue to do so.

The bill proposes to provide for a review every five years of the new monitoring system and the way that the new commission is operating.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



