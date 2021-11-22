Canterbury Mayoral Forum Members All Double Vaccinated

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum is encouraging Cantabrians who need their second COVID-19 vaccination to get it done.

Back row: Nigel Bowen (Mayor, Timaru); Jenny Hughey (Chair, Environment Canterbury); Neil Brown (Mayor, Ashburton) Craig Rowley (Mayor, Waimate); Graham Smith (Mayor, Mackenzie); Dan Gordon (Mayor, Waimakariri)

Front row: Craig Mackle (Mayor, Kaikōura); Lianne Dalziell (Mayor, Christchurch); Sam Broughton (Mayor, Selwyn); Marie Black (mayor, Hurunui), Gary Kircher (Mayor, Waitaki)

“We know there are a lot of Cantabrians due to have their second vaccination now or very shortly. With COVID-19 beginning to march its way southward, and the traffic light system on the horizon, we strongly encourage people to get that second jab to ensure we can all have a safe and enjoyable summer.

“At our final Mayoral Forum meeting for the year on Friday, we discussed the fact that every member of the Forum, from Waitaki in the south to Kaikōura in the north, has had both vaccinations. I am proud to lead a group that understands the importance of protecting our community and particularly our tamariki, who are unable to be vaccinated”, says Chair of the Mayoral Forum, Mayor Sam Broughton.

There are plenty of opportunities for people to get their vaccinations, at either walk-in clinics across the region, by booking an appointment through bookmyvaccine.govt.nz or calling 0800 28 29 26.

The Forum would also like to remind Cantabrians that public transport across the Canterbury region is free for those travelling to and from their vaccination between now and December. In Greater Christchurch, customers can simply tell the driver that they’re travelling to or from a COVID-19 vaccination, and they’ll be welcomed on board any Metro service for free. In Timaru, the Timaru Link and MyWay by Metro services can both be used for free travel to and from vaccination appointments by showing a booked appointment confirmation to the driver.

