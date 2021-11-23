No More Sentence Discounts For Child Rapists

“A man who raped a child under twelve has been given so many discounts at sentencing that he will now only face just five years in prison and be eligible for parole after only just two,” says Darroch Ball Leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“At sentencing in the Porirua District Court, the Lower North Island man was facing the maximum of twenty years behind bars for his horrendous act, but Judge James Johnston saw fit to apply discount after discount ending with a sentence that provides no sense of justice for the victim.”

“The offender was given discounts for his remorse, guilty plea, lack of previous offending and good character.”

"It is an unbelievable situation where we have a law set with the intention of protecting our community, accountability for the offender, and giving justice to the victims, only to then have the courts apply insulting levels of discounts for pathetic offender-centric reasons."

“The entire intent of the justice system, the laws, and sentencing have all been lost in favour of the offender and their considerations.”

"There should be no allowance for discounts when sentencing serious sexual or violent offenders. It only serves to undermine the entire intent of what the sentences are designed for."

"No more discounts. No more cultural reports. No more reductions of sentences."

"The justice system shouldn’t revolve around the offender; it is designed for the protection of the community and justice for victims."

"The current system is demonstrably failing at realising both of those most important things."

