NZUSA Elects Its 2022 Leaders

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has elected the student representatives who will lead the movement in 2022. Andrew Lessells was re-elected as National President and Fatima Imran and Sam Blackmore were elected as co-Vice Presidents at NZUSA Congress on Sunday.

Andrew Lessells, 23, served as the NZUSA National President in 2021. Prior to joining NZUSA, Andrew was President at the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) Students’ Association and is only the second polytechnic-background President in NZUSA’s 92-year history.

He says “it is an immense privilege to be re-elected as NZUSA President. We have a fantastic opportunity in 2022 to redefine the tertiary education system, truly embed learners at the centre and make sure that all of our 400,000 students across Aotearoa are heard. I’m incredibly excited to work with Fatima and Sam on strengthening NZUSA and growing our voice in the sector.”

Alongside Lessells, NZUSA elected two co-Vice Presidents, Fatima Imran, and Sam Blackmore.

Fatima, 21, is the current President of the Massey University Students’ Association (MUSA) and is a final year student studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Massey’s Manawatū campus.

Fatima is the first student with a Pakistani heritage to be elected to NZUSA National Office. Her aspirations in this role are to “create and help lead an organisation that is able to advocate for all students and although that might not be attainable right here right now. setting the right systems in place will allow this to happen in the near future. Every year new students join the tertiary education system and every year different problems arise therefore it is crucial to run a stable organisation to support, advocate, and help mitigate those issues.”

Sam, 26, was the 2020 President of the Lincoln University Students’ Association (LUSA) and is currently studying a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Canterbury.

Sam, the first University of Canterbury student to be elected to NZUSA National Office in over a decade says “I am really looking forward to bringing support to our members and others involved in student advocacy mahi from a genuine, accessible and on the ground approach. I am also interested to see how the new Code of Pastoral Care will be implemented by providers and will work to ensure that students will be afforded the protections they desperately need - through what will be the largest regulatory change the sector has seen in decades.”

NZUSA’s 2022 National Office will start their terms on 1 January.

© Scoop Media