Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZUSA Elects Its 2022 Leaders

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 3:41 pm
Press Release: NZUSA

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has elected the student representatives who will lead the movement in 2022. Andrew Lessells was re-elected as National President and Fatima Imran and Sam Blackmore were elected as co-Vice Presidents at NZUSA Congress on Sunday.

Andrew Lessells, 23, served as the NZUSA National President in 2021. Prior to joining NZUSA, Andrew was President at the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) Students’ Association and is only the second polytechnic-background President in NZUSA’s 92-year history.

He says “it is an immense privilege to be re-elected as NZUSA President. We have a fantastic opportunity in 2022 to redefine the tertiary education system, truly embed learners at the centre and make sure that all of our 400,000 students across Aotearoa are heard. I’m incredibly excited to work with Fatima and Sam on strengthening NZUSA and growing our voice in the sector.”

Alongside Lessells, NZUSA elected two co-Vice Presidents, Fatima Imran, and Sam Blackmore.

Fatima, 21, is the current President of the Massey University Students’ Association (MUSA) and is a final year student studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Massey’s Manawatū campus.

Fatima is the first student with a Pakistani heritage to be elected to NZUSA National Office. Her aspirations in this role are to “create and help lead an organisation that is able to advocate for all students and although that might not be attainable right here right now. setting the right systems in place will allow this to happen in the near future. Every year new students join the tertiary education system and every year different problems arise therefore it is crucial to run a stable organisation to support, advocate, and help mitigate those issues.”

Sam, 26, was the 2020 President of the Lincoln University Students’ Association (LUSA) and is currently studying a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Canterbury.

Sam, the first University of Canterbury student to be elected to NZUSA National Office in over a decade says “I am really looking forward to bringing support to our members and others involved in student advocacy mahi from a genuine, accessible and on the ground approach. I am also interested to see how the new Code of Pastoral Care will be implemented by providers and will work to ensure that students will be afforded the protections they desperately need - through what will be the largest regulatory change the sector has seen in decades.”

NZUSA’s 2022 National Office will start their terms on 1 January.

© Scoop Media

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

We stand for opportunity, for all.

NZUSA is the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, the national body that represents New Zealand's students' associations and the interests of New Zealand's 400,000 students at universities, polytechnics and in trades training.

We conduct original research, advocate to Government and through the media, and support New Zealand's students' associations to be more effective on behalf of their members. We advocate alongside Te Mana Akonga – The National Māori Students' Association, and Tertiary Women New Zealand – The NZUSA Women's Caucus.

Since 1929, we've believed in a society rich in opportunity, where anyone from anywhere can become any thing. We support accessible, affordable quality public tertiary education.

Contact NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 