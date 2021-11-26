Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

WTO Trade Ministers Must Seize Agricultural Subsidy Reform Opportunity

Friday, 26 November 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: DCANZ - Dairy Companies Association New Zealand

Ahead of the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference from 30 November - 3 December, the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) is strongly supporting calls for a meaningful outcome on agricultural subsidies reform.

"Agricultural domestic support reform is the most urgent agricultural trade policy issue needing to be progressed multilateral," says DCANZ Executive Director Kimberly Crewther. "An ambitious outcome would unlock major benefits for global agricultural trade."

Domestic support subsidies are a major source of distortion and price volatility in agricultural markets. They lock in unsustainable food production systems, create significant disadvantages and inequities for unsubsidised producers, and cause a raft of negative environmental impacts through inefficient use of natural resources.

Crewther says domestic support has fallen behind the other key areas of the WTO’s agricultural negotiations and an outcome is long overdue.

"Meaningful domestic support reform would deliver greater global security of food supply, more stable rural livelihoods, fairer competition in agriculture markets, and more sustainable and lower greenhouse gas emissions from food production. These are all critical as the world continues to respond to the challenges created by both the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change."

USD 500 billion is already paid in trade- and production-distorting agricultural subsidies, with much of this amount concentrated in a small number of individual economies. Left unchecked, the current rules for calculating ‘entitlements’ to deploy these distorting and potentially harmful payments will see their potential for permitted use reach USD 2 trillion by 2030. The consequences of allowing agricultural subsidies to potentially quadruple over the next decade would fly in the face of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

DCANZ is urging Trade Ministers to lend their support to a swift and comprehensive reform of existing WTO rules on agricultural domestic support subsidies. This includes the progressive elimination of all trade- and production-distorting subsidies in the shortest timeframes possible, both in their totality and at an individual sector level.

"It is important that MC12 delivers the highest ambition possible on domestic support reform, as every WTO member stands to benefit," says Crewther. "The key goal put forward by members of the Cairns Group early in 2020 - to cap and reduce by at least half the current trade- and production-distorting domestic support entitlements by 2030 - would be a sound foundation to build from."

It is important that WTO Trade Ministers seize the opportunity MC12 offers, to give much-needed momentum to the WTO’s agricultural negotiations.

"Achieving an outcome on domestic support would help strengthen the WTO’s legitimacy and demonstrate its ability to respond to current challenges facing the multilateral trading system," says Crewther.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Less Than Stellar Choices


Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>




 
 

Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 