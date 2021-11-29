Help Crime Stoppers Combat Methamphetamine

Crime Stoppers is after the public’s help to hold those responsible for distributing methamphetamine and serious drugs to account.

It’s the eighth week of a series of Crime Stoppers’ crime awareness campaigns that will run until January next year. The aim is to encourage people to safely and anonymously report what they know about crime in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says the distribution of methamphetamine is affecting every part of Aotearoa New Zealand. It hurts everyone that it touches.

“Not only does it cause huge harm to families, it also undermines many of our community members ability to fully function and contribute to our health and wellbeing.”

Mr Smith says that it’s a serious health issue for the users, but for the methamphetamine manufacturers and distributors, it’s a business that wreaks havoc in every community.

He says, "Anyone with information on the distribution of methamphetamine should contact Crime Stoppers and make a safe and anonymous report".

A range of posters has been created to promote the campaign. They are A3 and A4 printable, and Week 8 can be found on the Crime stoppers website.

People can also safely and anonymously report cases online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org or by phone on 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

