Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rotongaro Chicken Workers’ Wages Now Well Ahead Of The Flock

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: First Union

FIRST Union and Cobb Vantress New Zealand (CVNZ) have settled a collective agreement that will see workers’ starting wages at the chicken farm and hatchery in Rotongaro increase by 17%, to a minimum of $24.50 per hour; $1.75 above the current Living Wage. With average wages in the poultry industry around $20-$22.50 per hour, the new deal puts these workers amongst the highest paid.

"The contract also includes time-and-a-quarter on weekends, a 4% employer contribution to KiwiSaver and health insurance, making the overall package quite competitive," said Jax Oldham, FIRST Union Organiser.

CVNZ consulted directly with the local community, which is predominantly Māori, about what they needed to do to attract workers to their complex, located between Auckland and Hamilton. They also engaged with the Ministry of Social Development.

"This stands in contrast to other employers in similar circumstances who have instead focused on lobbying the Government to re-open the border," said Ms Oldham.

"When we learned that only 7% of Waikato Māori earn more than $50,000 a year, we realised we could make a real difference to the community we operate in by lifting wages for our own employees," said Susan Bramley, CVNZ Human Resource Manager.

"It certainly wasn't just a tick-box exercise," said Ms Oldham. "They genuinely wanted to know what was holding people back from working there and then did what needed to be done."

"Our members are over the moon about their new agreement and it serves to make them feel more valued and loyal to the company."

CVNZ General Manager Jimmy Milesh Chand Bahadur said that "CVNZ is a high quality, automated poultry environment. To achieve, we need employees who are dedicated to the operation and, importantly, the care of our poultry birds. The hourly rates and penals for weekend work recognise the contribution and value of our people."

FIRST Union members are in the process of ratifying the new collective agreement, just in time for Christmas. Tedrena Bhana, a FIRST Union delegate at the company, says the pay bump will make a real difference to the workers’ lives. "I can’t wait to spoil my kids this Christmas! It has been a really hard year for them and the rest of us, so this is a very happy turn of events."

"Many employers are struggling to attract workers right now, with borders closed and low unemployment," said Ms Oldham. "Some experts are even predicting a ‘Great Resignation’ is on the way."

"With COVID-19 and recent immigration changes, it has been very challenging to find the talent and skills in the labour market required to grow our business," said Steve Shelley, CVNZ Production Manager.

"Agreements like the CVNZ one that recognise people’s hard work during the pandemic are vital in retaining and attracting a skilled workforce and bouncing back together as quickly as possible," said Ms Oldham.

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced


The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda


Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>




 
 


National: Christopher Luxon Elected Party Leader
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says... More>>

Government: New Law Will Clear The Air For Tamariki In Vehicles
From today, it’s illegal to smoke or vape in most vehicles carrying children aged under 18 years old - whether the vehicle is moving or not. “Second-hand smoke poses an unacceptable risk to our tamariki and rangatahi,” Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>



Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>

AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 