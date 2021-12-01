Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Human Error Leading Cause Of Privacy Breaches

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 9:13 am
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

Human error is the leading cause of serious privacy breaches, according to a new report released today by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC).

“We are seeing clear patterns emerging since mandatory reporting of serious privacy breaches came into effect with the Privacy Act 2020 on 1 December last year,” says Privacy Commissioner John Edwards.

Since reporting of serious privacy breaches became a legal requirement, OPC has seen a nearly 300% increase in privacy breach reporting compared to the same 11-month period the year before.

Human error has been the leading cause of serious privacy breaches during this period (61 percent), with email error accounting for over a quarter of those breaches. Other types of privacy breaches in the human error reporting were accidental disclosure of sensitive personal information, data entry errors, confidentiality breaches, redaction errors, postal and courier errors.

“Organisations can easily prevent email and other human errors with the right training and procedures,” says Mr Edwards.

OPC’s new report Privacy Breach Reporting analyses the types of privacy breaches being reported and is driving the Office’s new compliance and enforcement activities.

“My Office has already issued a warning to an agency for having multiple privacy breaches caused by email error, and we are prepared to take further enforcement action if agencies repeatedly experience privacy breaches caused by email error.”

Mr Edwards emphasises that timely privacy breach notification is a mandatory obligation.

“In June this year, I made my expectations around the timeliness of privacy breach notification clear. A notifiable breach should be reported to my Office no later than 72 hours after an agency has become aware of it.”

Currently, less than half of all serious privacy breach notifications are being made within the expected timeframe.

Under the Privacy Act 2020, organisations or businesses which experience a privacy breach that has caused, or has the potential to cause serious harm, must report it to the Privacy Commissioner. They should do this by using OPC’s online NotifyUs reporting tool.

NotifyUs also contains an anonymous self-assessment module to help agencies to decide whether their breach meets the threshold for notifying the Commissioner.

Failure to report a serious privacy breach is a criminal offence which may result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Human error privacy breaches cause serious harm

  • An agency served court information sheets that were produced in both redacted and unredacted form, with the unredacted version intended only for the court. However, both versions were accidentally included in the information pack sent out to the relevant parties and the ex-partner was therefore able to see the home address of the victim. The ex-partner has a history of violence and had threatened to kill the victim, also claiming they had access to a gun.
  • An email containing detailed health information about a group of patients was intended to be sent internally to the staff of a medical provider. A typing error in the ‘TO’ field resulted in a member of the public receiving these patients’ medical records. Having their sensitive personal information exposed in this way caused considerable emotional harm to a number of these patients.
  • An agency staff member intended to send an email to three internal recipients containing sensitive personal information about external people. Regretfully, they selected someone external from their contact list. Although an IT warning alerted the staff member that they had selected an external recipient, they ignored the warning and sent the email. The recipient contacted the agency and agreed to delete the message. However, they subsequently used Facebook Messenger to contact the mother of two girls who were mentioned in the email.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced


The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda


Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>




 
 


National: Christopher Luxon Elected Party Leader
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says... More>>

Government: New Law Will Clear The Air For Tamariki In Vehicles
From today, it’s illegal to smoke or vape in most vehicles carrying children aged under 18 years old - whether the vehicle is moving or not. “Second-hand smoke poses an unacceptable risk to our tamariki and rangatahi,” Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>



Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>

AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 