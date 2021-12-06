NZ Police Asked To Look Into NZ Phosphate Rock Imports
Monday, 6 December 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: Western Sahara Campaign
On the 25th of November, 202, Western Sahara Campaign-NZ
(WSC-NZ) asked the NZ Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to
look into the imports of phosphate rock from Western
Sahara.
The New Zealand importers do not have the
consent of the people of Western Sahara and have rebuffed
contact with the Polisario Front. The Polisario Front is
recognised internationally as the representative of the
people of Western Sahara.
In 2002 Hans Corell the
Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and the Legal
Counsel of the United Nations put out a legal opinion. He
said that trade in Western Sahara's resources must be with
the permission of the people of Western Sahara and for their
benefit. The people of Western Sahara have not consented and
nor do they benefit from the exploitation of their phosphate
rock resource.
Given that, it is WSC-NZ's
contention that the imports are illegal and this is
something that the NZ Police should
examine.
Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>