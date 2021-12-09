Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Children Says "we Need To Do Better" For Child Victims In Court Process

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is calling for a complete overhaul of the way the Justice System treats children following a damning report released today showing evidence of children being brutally re-traumatised and blamed for sexual abuse during court proceedings and treated as untrustworthy witnesses due to being a child.

Save the Children New Zealand Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says the treatment of children in court revealed in the report ‘That’s a Lie’, commissioned by Chief Victims Adviser Kim McGregor, is a deliberate and outright violation of children’s rights.

"We are shocked at the cruel way child victims of sexual abuse have been treated in court. Other inquiries such as the Family Court review have also found poor outcomes for children in the Justice System. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has also recommended further actions to address the safety and justice needs of women and children in the family court, particularly those who are victims of domestic violence.

"It is unconscionable that children should be treated with such distain and hostility, blamed for the abuse they have endured, and implied as being untrustworthy witnesses. The retraumatising of child victims does little to encourage a child to speak up about abuse, or their family to subject them to such a traumatic experience on top of what they have already endured, contributing to the secrecy and shame and under reporting of sexual abuse.

"New Zealand has a shamefully high level of abuse of children, experienced by around one in four females and one in ten males. It is even more shocking when we consider that sexual abuse is known to be highly underreported. We need to do better for our children."

Ms Southey says the release of this week’s new Strategy Te Aorerekura and Action Plan to eliminate family and sexual violence comes with the hope of being able to bring about real change in reducing our shameful levels of family and sexual violence.

Says Ms Southey: "Yet it is difficult to see how the Strategy will be successful while child victims of sexual abuse are treated so brutally. Children should not be pitted against their abuser when the power imbalance is already so skewed against the child.

"If we really want the abuse of children to end in New Zealand, it is up to us as adults to see and treat children as equals, listen to and uphold their voices, and put their protection and wellbeing first. This is our responsibility. It is vitally important that adults in positions of power such as judges and lawyers understand their responsibilities to children."

Save the Children is calling for all court staff to be better trained in understanding children’s rights and required to respect and uphold their rights throughout the justice process, including in court.

Says Ms Southey: "We urge Minister Faafoi to prioritise actions to improve the treatment of children in court, such as requiring and allocating funding for children rights training for lawyers and judges, to establish alternative ways of hearing evidence from child victims, and to hold court professionals treating children in this manner to account."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 

Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 