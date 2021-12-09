Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Business NZ’s Move On Fair Pay Is A Desperate Plea To Save Low-wage Economy

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 12:19 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

This morning’s announcement by industry group Business NZ that it intends to renege on participation in the development of Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) alongside the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) and Government represents an embarrassing turnaround and a conscious decision by business lobbyists to protect a low-wage economy, says FIRST Union General Secretary Dennis Maga.

"It seems Business NZ have given up on good faith negotiations on behalf of tens of thousands of workers and business owners and decided to go into spin mode to protect the status quo of easy exploitation and low wages," said Mr Maga.

"As well as pulling out of their commitment to work alongside unions across the workforce in developing these industry-level FPAs, Business NZ are now spreading misinformation about the proposed agreements and misrepresenting the kinds of people and businesses they might cover."

"Lifting the wage floor for workers in these industries is about creating a level playing field in industries where workers’ negotiating power has been eroded and the imaginary "hand of the market" has failed to correct working poverty and exploitation."

"Forestry, supermarkets and the bus industry are three examples of important sectors of our membership where FPAs could meaningfully address some of the systemic problems that set in during the economic restructures of the last two to three decades and have only worsened since."

"When Business NZ raises concerns that FPAs will ‘remove flexibility’ from business owners, they must mean the flexibility to pay unlivable wages, pit people against one another in the workplace and chip away at existing working conditions in a race to the bottom."

"Working people in this country are facing skyrocketing living costs while corporate profitability has hardly taken a dent - the status quo only benefits the incredibly wealthy, and likely only a very small subset of their own member businesses, who will be frustrated by this move."

"These comments should be seen for what they are - the beginning of a smear campaign in place of real participation - fear over ambition."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 