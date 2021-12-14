Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

An Open Letter To Christopher Luxon, Leader Of The Opposition From Te Utu Tika Hei Oranga I Aotearoa - Basic Income NZ

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 7:01 am
Press Release: Basic Income New Zealand

Dear Christopher Luxon from Te Utu Tika Hei Oranga I Aotearo - Basic Income New Zealand

We are interested in hearing your thoughts on a Basic Income for everyone living in Aotearoa New Zealand.

In your first speech as Leader of the Opposition on 30 November you said “We will bring the tide back in and lift all boats.”

Later that evening, Bryan Bruce’s assessment of your comment was: “This, is a much-used phrase by neoliberals and is a version of “trickle-down” theory. What they mean is that if the already rich are allowed to make a tide of money, then somehow that will lift the living standards of everyone.” However, experience has shown that this does not happen. Money trickles-up, more than down, with the result that those with the least have little money for necessities and business suffers as many customers have little money to spend.

Te Utu Tika Hei I Oranga Aotearoa - Basic Income New Zealand, agrees with these comments. In order for business to survive, people need money to spend.

A Basic Income fits well with your party’s principles. Because a Basic Income is paid equally to all people living in the country it opens up equal opportunities for all. A Basic Income gives people choice, enabling those who exercise care and responsibility to do well. It supports strong families and caring communities, individual liberty, economic choice and free markets. Basic Income supports regional and sustainable development. A Basic Income simplifies the welfare system, reducing the need for government involvement in welfare, minimising the size of government and the need for government involvement. And, because a Basic Income puts money into the economy, the extra taxes generated will fund the Basic Income and generate popular support for governments that implement it.

Your phrase, “Bring the tide back in and lift all boats”, could be seen as supporting a Basic Income. A Basic Income is a regular payment to all citizens, a non-punitive payment requiring no conditions for eligibility. A Basic Income is primarily an issue of social justice.

Numerous international Basic Income trials, have demonstrated that when people are trusted with a Basic Income, they will take on self-responsibility and live life well. With a Basic Income, crime rates fall. In contrast, the present welfare system has become paternalistic and punitive and high abatement rates are a disincentive to work.

New Zealand Superannuation is an existing Basic Income scheme. During past economic downturns, New Zealand Super helped stabilise the economy, keeping small businesses afloat enabled a more rapid recovery from the downturn. Extending Basic Income to all members of the community will support business and regional economies while stabilising the economy.

Basic Income proposals are currently under discussion in South Korea, Wales and Scotland. Finland trialled a Basic Income where the final assessment showed a measurable increase in people moving into work. Wellness markers found an improvement in life satisfaction. This trial was a success.

Basic Income trials show conclusively that people will still work while receiving a Basic Income.

Aotearoa New Zealand has often been in the forefront of social change with Universal Suffrage in 1893 making New Zealand the oldest full democracy in the world. We could lead again with the introduction of a Basic Income for all those living in Aotearoa New Zealand. This could be a significant and defining point in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history.

Te Utu Tika Hei Oranga I Aotearoa - Basic Income New Zealand suggests that the National Party under your leadership, includes a Basic Income, in your policy portfolio for the 2023 election.

Looking forward to a Basic Income future.

Te Utu Tika Hei Oranga I Aotearoa - Basic Income New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Basic Income New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 