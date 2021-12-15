Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Redress For Survivors Highlights Need To Prevent Future Abuse

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner

The Children’s Commissioner welcomes the Government commitment to establish a redress system for survivors of abuse in care and highlights that the monitoring of current care systems must be robust enough to prevent further generations of children experiencing the same harm.

The Government today announced it had committed to establishing a system of redress for survivors and had accepted further recommendations by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.<https://www.abuseincare.org.nz/our-progress/reports/from-redress-to-puretumu/from-redress-to-puretumu-4/he-karakia-3/>

“Children who come into the care of the state or other institutions have a right to the very best, nurturing care, that respects their mana and allows them the opportunity to live their best lives,” Commissioner Eivers says.

“That generations of children were not only denied such care but were instead actively hurt by those who were entrusted to look after them, is a devastating stain on our nation’s record.

“I welcome the Government commitment to ensure redress is available and accessible for survivors and their whānau, and that this redress will embrace the concept of puretumu torowhānui. This is a more holistic form of redress that refers to the things needed to restore the lives, oranga and wellbeing of survivors, along with their mana.

“Today’s report also highlights the need to build a truly independent new monitor to ensure children in state care now are prevented from going through the horrors of previous generations.

“Legislation to establish the new Independent Children’s Monitor is working its way through Parliament now. At select committee we will strongly urge that the monitor has the necessary teeth to hold the State accountable in its responsibilities and to speak up for children in care. This will be needed if we are to avoid the need for another Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care decades from now,” Commissioner Eivers says.

 

