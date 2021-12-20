Have Your Say On The Palmerston North Reserves Empowering Amendment Bill
Monday, 20 December 2021, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee
Submissions are open on the Palmerston North Reserves
Empowering Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions
to Parliament’s Environment Committee is 18 February
2022.
What does the bill do?
The Palmerston
North City Council holds certain land, which cannot be sold
under the Palmerston North Reserves Act 1922. This bill
provides the mechanism for the Council to be able to sell
land for development if it becomes surplus to its
requirements by amending the Palmerston North Empowering Act
1966.
Tell the Environment Committee what you
think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday 18
February 2022.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
