Have Your Say On The Palmerston North Reserves Empowering Amendment Bill

Submissions are open on the Palmerston North Reserves Empowering Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions to Parliament’s Environment Committee is 18 February 2022.

What does the bill do?

The Palmerston North City Council holds certain land, which cannot be sold under the Palmerston North Reserves Act 1922. This bill provides the mechanism for the Council to be able to sell land for development if it becomes surplus to its requirements by amending the Palmerston North Empowering Act 1966.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday 18 February 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

