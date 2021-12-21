Ethiopian Diaspora Community To Protest #NoMore Foreign Support To TPLF, Terrorist Group In Ethiopia

As the war in Ethiopia continues between the Ethiopian government forces and the rebel groups, TPLF, labeled by the Ethiopian Government as a terrorist organization, atrocities against humanity are ongoing despite involvement of the international communities.

The Ethiopia diaspora community here in Aotearoa New Zealand and other countries believe that the international community, including mainstream media are directly or indirectly sympathizing and supporting the rebel groups.

The Ethiopian diaspora community in New Zealand will deliver open letter to the US and British Embassies and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade asking them to stand with the people of Ethiopia rather than supporting the terrorist group, or to stop participating in any intervention that facilitates TPLFs to destroy Ethiopia.

People will gather at Civic Square in Wellington from 10am and will proceed to the UK and US Embassies and then parliament grounds for the open letter handover at 12:30pm to the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Organizer Yirga Bihonegn says a number of people are being violently persecuted, homes and public infrastructure has been destroyed by TPLF almost on daily basis.

He added that the direct and indirect media influence, political and economic pressures put on the Ethiopian Government are affecting the people of Ethiopia. Acknowledging TPLF as a legitimate organisation rather than seeing them as a terrorist group is costing lives of innocent lives in all parts of Ethiopia including Tigray.

Bihonegn says the international communities are playing double standards in these conflicts. The U.S. put sanctions on Ethiopia for allegations of human right abuse during the war in Tigray. But Nothing has been done for the six-month long atrocities caused by TPLF.

“I urge enough people here and in other countries to speak up that no more external pressure on Ethiopian in order to stop further damage to Ethiopia. Countries should stand with the people of Ethiopia rather than political forces. If we all worried about humanity, should play fairly and act with the truth. If we cannot find the truth and the right balance, countries should stop interfering in the internal matters of Ethiopia”

#NoMore impartiality,

#NoMore imperialism,

#NoMore fake news,

#NoMore TPLF

© Scoop Media

