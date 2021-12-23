Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More Than 1,000 People Become New Zealand Residents Before Christmas

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 10:21 am
Press Release: Immigration NZ

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has granted residence to more than 1,000 people under the new 2021 Resident Visa category since phase one applications opened on 1 December 2021.

As at 22 December, a total of 1,057 people have had their resident visa granted, with another 500 people expected to be granted residence soon.

INZ’s General Manager Geoff Scott says this is great news for the more than 1,000 people who have become New Zealand residents before Christmas.

“Some of these people have been waiting a long time to become residents so it is exciting to see that happen just weeks after submitting their 2021 Resident Visa application,” Mr Scott says.

“It also shows that the new category is delivering on being quick and easy to assess.”

A total of 11,697 2021 Resident Visa applications, involving 27,784 people, have been received. That is more than 80 per cent of the total number of applications expected under phase one.

“On top of the more than 1,000 people who have already become residents, another 500 people are very close to being granted residence, with payment just needing to be arranged before their applications can be finalised,” Mr Scott says.

“We said from the start that we were committed to processing the 2021 Resident Visa applications as quickly as possible and we are delivering on that.

“We will continue to work hard to process as many phase one applications as possible, before phase two opens on 1 March 2022,” Mr Scott says.

More information about the 2021 Resident Visa, including an eligibility checker, an application checklist and processing information can be found at www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/already-have-a-visa/one-off-residence-visa.

