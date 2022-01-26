Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report Reveals Online Tracking More Rampant Than Most Realise

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Norton Lifelock

Learn How Scammers Use Current Events Pop Culture Trends to Lure Victims

NortonLifeLock global research team, Norton Labs, today published its fourth quarterlyConsumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report, sharing the top consumer cybersecurity insights and takeaways from October to December 2021. Leveraging the company’s global threat telemetry, the Norton research arm shared analysis, including new findings on the omnipresence of online advertising trackers, as well as scams dominating the final quarter.

In New Zealand, Norton technology blocked 6,327,788 cyberthreats during the last quarter - an average of 68,780 blocks per day between October and December.

Norton Labs found that consumers are tracked as soon as they go online by many different organisations, and the trackers collect significantly more of our digital lives than previously reported, including sensitive information about individuals. Notably, Norton Labs found that half the tracking organisations encountered by a user in a typical week when browsing, take this data within the initial two-hour browsing period. This suggests that even if users were to clear their browsing history every day, it would only take an average of two hours to re-encounter half of all online trackers.

“While it’s common knowledge that web trackers follow us around the internet, our online privacy researchers were surprised to find that some online trackers know up to 80% of a user’s browsing history. We hope these findings shine a light on online tracking and empower consumers to take back their online privacy,” says Darren Shou, Head of Technology, NortonLifeLock.

The latest information from Norton Labs, at a glance:

· In 2021, Norton technology blocked 3.6 billion cyberthreats worldwide – nearly 10 million blocks per day. Throughout the year Norton technology blocked: 53.9 million phishing attempts, 221 million file threats and 1.4 million mobile threats and 253,063 ransomware attacks, around the world.

· The most prevalent scams are tied to Covid-19 and pop-culture: Cybercriminals continued to exploit the pandemic with Covid-19 scams, capitalising on public interest in ever-evolving updates. Moreover, they leveraged consumer interest in popular shows, with phishing scams disguised as product or merchandise offers linked to hit shows like ‘Squid Game’, enticing consumers to follow links and share their financial and personal information.

· Hacks and breaches in 2021: the Norton Labs team’s report details the potential long-term impact of high scale breaches, attacks on trading platforms and streaming sites.

· The Norton Labs report emphasises how, despite 2021 featuring significant data breaches and concerning hacks, the global cybersecurity community has worked together by sharing information and developing systems to help businesses and consumers.

Looking Ahead

Given Omicron’s recent arrival in New Zealand, Kiwis who turn to shopping online should remain wary of Flubot smishing (SMS phishing) messages with fake notices of upcoming package deliveries. These attacks urge the victim to follow a link to track a shipment. Apopup prompt will then appear and askthe victim todownload andinstall anapp.This is a malicious app and could compromise the personal data on the device, highlighting the importance of protection for your mobile device, such as Norton Mobile Security.

Kiwis should also remain vigilant with how and where they source their COVID-19 information. Last year Norton Labs identified a large percentage of coronavirus-themed apps were indeed malware.

For more information and Cyber Safety guidance, visit theNorton Internet Security Center.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety atwww.NortonLifeLock.com.

