Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Leading QC Sees Gloomy Outlook For Costs Of Civil Justice In Post-Covid World

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 2:09 pm
Press Release: LawFuel

LawFuel.com - Leading Queens Counsel Dr Jim Farmer believe that the Covid pandemic has created some major issues for the way justice is dispensed, including major problems with the huge backlog of jury trials that have built up during lockdowns and issues relating to the costs of achieving civil justice in the post-Covid world.

Writing in legal news site LawFuel, Dr Farmer, who is one of New Zealand’s most experienced and leading civil and commercial lawyers, has said that Covid will accelerate a trend that was already occurring prior to the lockdown with a reduction of in-court hearings, greater use of judicial conferencing and with attempts by the Rules Committee to expedite hearings and access to justice.

His concerns are whether current attempts by the RUles Committee to ‘streamline’ procedural reforms, including increasing the Disputes Tribunal jurisdiction and other changes which have put the spotlight upon an ‘over-zealous’ Rules Committee and the unintended consequences of trying to reduce the complexity of the rules.

Dr Farmer asked whether the augmentation of traditional oral hearings with written briefs and written submissions reduced litigation costs and improved access to Justice.

He points out that many senior lawyers do not think those objectives have been met.

His article quoted fellow senior QC Alan Galbraith who had noted that costs that cripple cases are now incurred in out-of-court processes with the use of written briefs being the worst offender.

Current proposed reforms such as the the use of interlocutory briefs that will be determined ‘on the papers’ and affidavits on disputed facts will simply exacerbate the problem.

“In considering these issues, the elephant in the room is civil legal aid and the unrepresented litigant. It has been pointed out before that savings by making legal aid more difficult simply end up in greater costs to the system of having to accommodate unrepresented litigants,” Dr Farmer writes.

“Rather gloomily then, the post-Covid litigation world that I see is one where the perennial problems and issues surrounding the cost of civil Justice will persist,” he says.

See the full article on the issues facing access to justice and related issue on the LawFuel law news site here.

LawFuel.com is one of the first law news websites on the Internet, published from New Zealand and reaching lawyers interested in legal issues, law firm management, marketing and legal tech developments.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from LawFuel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rapid Antigen Testing


National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves...
More>>



 
 


The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>

Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>


Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 