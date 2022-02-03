Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

BCA Welcomes Government’s Border Opening Plan

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Bus and Coach Association

On Monday 31 January, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment released data that showed international tourism spending in New Zealand has fallen 91 per cent since Covid-19 closed the borders to international travel.

This equates to a $16 billion loss, with international tourism expenditure plunging from $17.7b in 2020 to $1.5b in 2021. Pre COVID, tourism was our largest export.

The number of people directly employed by tourism decreased by a third (from 219,000 to 146,000). Over the same period, 35 percent of tour and charter bus companies have also closed.

Many tourism businesses have received assistance from the government. However, as Ben McFadgen, CEO of the Bus and Coach Association says, “Due to the unique nature of the tour and coach sector, most operators haven’t received any assistance. In many cases they didn’t meet the criteria, despite clearly having serious difficulty surviving. So, they have been doing it tough. And they have been doing it on their own.”

The sector has been reaching out to the Government regularly to communicate the dire situation its operators are in. To no avail.

“Without government assistance, the BCA estimates another 30-35 percent of operators will close their doors forever.” Mr McFadgen says. “If that happens then there will be extremely limited transport options for overseas tourists to travel New Zealand. If the Minister of Tourism doesn’t do something, there will be absolute carnage in the tourism sector.”

The tourism industry has a unique opportunity with a short window to help alleviate the physical, financial and economic impacts of what is hopefully, the closing stage of this pandemic. The BCA along with other tourism businesses is welcoming the opportunity to work with government and officials to help them manage the safe return of international visitors to New Zealand. Our key focus is to protect the health of New Zealanders whilst saving jobs and communities.

Tourism was the first hit by the pandemic. It’s the last to get back on the radar. The industry needs help if government wishes to still have any international tourism offering, high value or otherwise, in 2022 and beyond.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bus and Coach Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 