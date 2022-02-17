Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Young New Zealand First Calls On The Government To Aid The Student Community Amid Omicron Outbreak

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Young New Zealand First

Today, Young New Zealand First would like to echo the fears demonstrated by students in the Otago region. First and foremost, we urge students to get tested to continue to ensure educational institutions can respond effectively and consistently. However, that being said, local reporting indicates that a number of students are hesitant to get tested, and we understand why.

It is very clear why the student population holds this hesitancy, during this pandemic the Labour Government has neglected the needs of students continuously when formulating responses. The Government has again failed to keep the student population in mind when developing the latest phase of the Omicron response, by demanding students get tested and thus isolate they are condemning hundreds of students to financial struggle. In the last couple of weeks students have moved into new flats for the upcoming year, they have little to no permanent support network to rely on basic needs or assistance. Furthermore, many students who have to top up their student loans – which have not even begun to be distributed for 2022 – with paid work in order to survive will not be able to do so. Not only are these struggles going to be harsh for newly relocated students, but the mental health risks associated with previous lockdowns will likely rear their heads again, but this time with added financial stress. Young people, and students in particular, felt unsupported during lockdowns and many struggled with mental health related issues, demanding hundreds of students self-isolate during such a high stressed time period would be throwing them to the wolves once more and this time without a wage subsidy.

“We are calling on the Government to provide immediate financial relief and assistance to the student community who will continue to struggle with the Omicron outbreak and the Government’s nonsensical regulations” said Young New Zealand First Chairman Keegan Langeveld. “The Government needs to extend some goodwill to the student community; First we are told vaccine mandates will allow us to learn in person again and now many universities have deemed online learning the only option under the Government framework. Next, we’re asked to get tested, but doing so condemns us to an untenable situation that could have severe impacts to the financial and mental wellbeing of the student community. The Government needs to throw us a lifeline if they expect us to continue to sacrifice during the coming months. A simple way to do this would be to repeat the actions made in 2020 and double the course related costs loan amount from $1,000 to $2,000. Or, provide a unique lump sum payment of $250 to students for every week they are instructed to spend in isolation.”

Young New Zealand First is calling on the Government to finally give students a dignified reaction and alleviate some of the chest-tightening stress students are facing because of the Government’s continued restrictions.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Young New Zealand First on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 