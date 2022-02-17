Statement By Speaker As The Chair Of The Parliamentary Service Commission Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Office Of Speaker Of Parliament
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service
Commission, I have been authorised to make the following
statement of the view of all parties in
Parliament.
There will be no dialogue with protestors
currently occupying the Parliamentary Precinct and
surrounding areas until the protest returns to one within
the law, including the clearing of all illegally parked
vehicles that are blocking streets, the removal of
unauthorised structures, and the cessation of the
intimidation of Wellingtonians.
We note that there is
a history of Parliamentarians attending peaceful protests or
hearing from the leaders of groups who are at Parliament
peacefully.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>