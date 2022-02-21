Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ngāti Toa Is Shocked With News That Protesters At Parliament Are Dumping Raw Sewerage

Monday, 21 February 2022, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira is shocked and highly disappointed that pollutants have emerged in Wellington waterways due to protesters at Parliament.   

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Board Chair, Callum Katene says that the Rūnanga has been informed that protesters have been dumping raw sewerage and waste water, and emptying portaloo tanks into storm water drains around Parliament. 

The Rūnanga also understands that pollutants are running into Te Whanganui a Tara (the Wellington Harbour), with likely contamination at Queens Wharf North, including the swimming platform near Te Papa. 

“Ngāti Toa has worked long and hard in the protection of our environment, and what we are now seeing is that this occupation is undermining years of mahi in the environmental space,” Callum said. 

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Executive Helmut Modlik calls for protesters to improve their health and safety measures at the protest site immediately.  

“These latest activities are a serious risk to our environment, but also to public health – both at the protest site, and those living and working in Wellington city,” Helmut said.

“The dumping of raw sewerage and waste water into storm water drains must stop immediately. Every Māori and person with an environmental conscience will understand our concern. Quite frankly, it’s just paru and we implore Māori at the protest to show leadership with regards to te taiao.”

“As I have already stated, we support the right to peaceful protest and call for a resolution as soon as possible.” 

While Greater Wellington Regional Council and Wellington Water continue their investigations to understand the full extent of contamination, people are advised to avoid swimming, water recreation and fishing in Te Whanganui a Tara until further notice. 

