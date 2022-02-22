Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

VUWSA Calls For Peaceful Action To Reclaim Campus, Support Staff And Students

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 2:25 pm
Press Release: VUWSA

Today Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association has sent an open letter to Minister Chris Hipkins, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, Mayor Andy Foster and Vice Chancellor Grant Guilford on behalf of the students and staff of Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington regarding continuing protest action around Parliament and university grounds.

Garnering over 27,000 signatures in the five days since VUWSA’s “Give VUW Students Their Campus Back” petition went live, VUWSA’s continued position remains the same regarding the urgency and need to remove protesters from university grounds.

In the open letter, VUWSA calls upon the above authorities to act urgently to support the students and staff of Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.

VUWSA asks for an urgent hui to discuss and develop a clear plan to safely reopen Pipitea Campus, the creation of an accessible and safe transport response to Kelburn Campus, and increased monetary, technological and resource support for students and staff impacted by the closure of Pipitea Campus.

While VUWSA are firm advocates of the right to protest peacefully and believe in the importance of organising and speaking out, our students have a right to safely access their campus and education. Thousands of students, paying thousands of dollars in fees, are now being forced to learn online, are unable to access critical academic, health, and community services, and have been subject to harassment, intimidation, and threats of harm.

We recognize the complexities and difficulties of the situation; however, inaction will further harm, disadvantage, and impair the lives of everyone in our community. We ask for the above authorities to do right by us and act swiftly to support the university community during this challenging time.

Read the open letter here.

 

