Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

GPs Worried That RATs Will Cause Spats

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is frustrated that general practices have not received sufficient time to prepare for the increased use of Rapid Antigen Test (RATs) in practices and are worried about unnecessary stress being placed on an already under pressure workforce.

President of the College Dr Samantha Murton says, "We agree that the use of Rapid Antigen Tests is a necessary and welcome shift as we move to modify our approach to COVID-19 and the Omicron outbreak.

"However, we have great concern that the public will immediately expect access to RATS and become upset when they are not widely available.

"General practices in Auckland were only informed late last night that they should be switching to RATs as their primary testing model from today, but there are many practices who have yet to receive supplies of the tests beyond what they need for staff or at all.

"Overnight changes to any business are rarely possible, and when you add in the heightened anxiety of the people we are serving, it is all too likely that general practice staff will bear the brunt of the emotional distress of the community.

The healthcare needs of New Zealanders are the top priority for general practitioners and the workforce will continue to provide comprehensive community care to all who need it. However, pivoting a whole system overnight is not possible.

"General practitioners are doing their utmost to be flexible and adapt to the constant COVID-19 changes as and when they happen. They have been on the frontline of the pandemic for over two years now providing COVID and non-COVID care.

GPs and their teams are doing their best in a fraught environment. Many of them have capacity issues and will not be able to take up the testing or pivot quickly.

Omicron is a condition that will be managed in the community and the health professionals providing that care need to be supported to do their job.

"Appreciation of the work that has been done, the changes that have been instituted and some kindness when services are not yet available, as they are outside our control will, go a long way to sustaining good health care in the community." Says Dr Murton

COVID-19 testing guidance from the Ministry of Health can be found here.https://www.rnzcgp.org.nz/Covid19/Clinical/Do_I_need_a_test_/Covid19/Clinical/Do_I_need_a_test.aspx?hkey=4e804224-1f41-441c-a7d8-d21d9b390031

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
More>>



 
 

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 