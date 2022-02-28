Feds: NZ’s "world Leader" Status Will Disappear Without Access To Technology

Federated Farmers is deeply frustrated to see the European Union has approved the methane-reduction feed tool Bovaer® for use by its farmers.

"Despite consulting on the issue two years ago, there is still no sign of our government stepping up and getting on with approving this technology for us to use as well, and therefore help to keep our ‘world leading’ title," Federated Farmers national president and climate change spokesperson Andrew Hoggard says.

The Bovaer® additive, which goes in animal feed, was approved for use in Brazil and Chile in September last year. It is said to have the potential to cut methane emissions by up to 30%.

New Zealand farmers are world leaders in producing food with low agricultural emissions.

"We won’t be saying that for much longer if the government doesn’t start throwing its support behind tools to reduce emissions.

"The 2020 declaration of a climate emergency should have been accompanied with regulations for farmers to use tools such as Bovaer®," Andrew said.

"Whilst Bovaer® is still not quite there for being in a formulation that will provide the gains that will be seen in a barn feeding situation, we need the legislation ready so that the only thing we are waiting on is getting the product formulation right.

"The rest of the world is embracing technology and we’re busy discussing targets and a tax system to reduce New Zealand’s ag emissions without the tools to back them, likely forcing farmers to cut production and profitability."

Federated Farmers has watched as people look to handle the climate change crisis by offsetting emissions overseas or through drastic land-use change via carbon farming.

The problem could be solved by simply cutting the red tape and giving farmers the opportunity to safely invest in science-backed tools that are ready.

"Consumers want to buy products with low emissions, they don’t care how you get there. Overseas competitors having Bovaer® approved could give them a significant leg-up on products from New Zealand, despite the effort farmers go to create high quality products at a lower emissions rate," Andrew said.

"Federated Farmers asks government to put some serious priority around agricultural emissions reduction tools now. We need more ag tech and less ag taxes."

© Scoop Media