Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Feds: NZ’s "world Leader" Status Will Disappear Without Access To Technology

Monday, 28 February 2022, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers is deeply frustrated to see the European Union has approved the methane-reduction feed tool Bovaer® for use by its farmers.

"Despite consulting on the issue two years ago, there is still no sign of our government stepping up and getting on with approving this technology for us to use as well, and therefore help to keep our ‘world leading’ title," Federated Farmers national president and climate change spokesperson Andrew Hoggard says.

The Bovaer® additive, which goes in animal feed, was approved for use in Brazil and Chile in September last year. It is said to have the potential to cut methane emissions by up to 30%.

New Zealand farmers are world leaders in producing food with low agricultural emissions.

"We won’t be saying that for much longer if the government doesn’t start throwing its support behind tools to reduce emissions.

"The 2020 declaration of a climate emergency should have been accompanied with regulations for farmers to use tools such as Bovaer®," Andrew said.

"Whilst Bovaer® is still not quite there for being in a formulation that will provide the gains that will be seen in a barn feeding situation, we need the legislation ready so that the only thing we are waiting on is getting the product formulation right.

"The rest of the world is embracing technology and we’re busy discussing targets and a tax system to reduce New Zealand’s ag emissions without the tools to back them, likely forcing farmers to cut production and profitability."

Federated Farmers has watched as people look to handle the climate change crisis by offsetting emissions overseas or through drastic land-use change via carbon farming.

The problem could be solved by simply cutting the red tape and giving farmers the opportunity to safely invest in science-backed tools that are ready.

"Consumers want to buy products with low emissions, they don’t care how you get there. Overseas competitors having Bovaer® approved could give them a significant leg-up on products from New Zealand, despite the effort farmers go to create high quality products at a lower emissions rate," Andrew said.

"Federated Farmers asks government to put some serious priority around agricultural emissions reduction tools now. We need more ag tech and less ag taxes."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 