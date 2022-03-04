Call To Support Te Āti Awa O Te Waka-ā-Māui To End Protest

Iwi from the Tainui waka; Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Rārua and Ngāti Koata offer support to Te Āti Awa and urge protesters based in Picton to respect the wishes of mana whenua and leave their lands.

Te Āti Awa has outlined to us that protesters have shown threatening and intimidating behaviour to the local Picton community, as well as disrespecting and mistreating their whenua and taiao.

Both Ngāti Toa and Taranaki Whanui has been on the receiving end of similar threats and behaviour from protesters based at Parliament Grounds in Wellington. This behaviour is not what we want for our whānaunga in Picton.

We understand that due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our country, there is ongoing pain and suffering being felt by whānau and there is a strong desire for concerns and issues to be heard.

The entire country has not only heard the calls of anti-mandate protesters, we have also been captivated by them.

We all witnessed the events of this week at Parliament Grounds that led to the scenes that unfolded in Wellington. We are resolute in our view that the behaviour and activities that led to those events are unacceptable and must be stopped.

We entreat protesters to respect the wishes of Te Āti Awa and leave their whenua.

It is now time to end this protest and to allow the mamae to heal.

