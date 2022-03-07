Live Export "death Ship" Arriving In Napier This Week
Monday, 7 March 2022, 8:39 am
Press Release: SAFE
The live export ship Anna Marra is expected to arrive at
Napier Port this week.
Under its previous name Awassi
Express, this ship was implicated in a live
export disaster en route to the Middle East in August
2017. Nearly 64,000 sheep suffered from heat stress on the
ship, killing 2,400.
Live export company Emanuel
Exports was subsequently charged
with breaching animal welfare laws and lost its live
export license in Australia.
SAFE CEO Debra Ashton
said no animals should be exported, especially not on this
ship.
"This ship has a history of suffering," said
Ashton.
"It’s bad enough that the live export trade
has grown over the past year, while the trade is meant to be
winding down. But at the very least, death ships like this
should not be used."
Cattle are being shipped to China
in record numbers. Figures
from the Ministry for Primary Industries show 134,722
cows were exported from Aotearoa last year, compared with
109,921 in 2020 and 39,269 in 2019.
A
Chinese state-owned enterprise has been lobbying the
Government to allow live exports from Aotearoa to continue.
But Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has confirmed the
Government will continue with its plans to ban livestock
exports by sea from April 30 2023.
"We’re pleased to
see the Minister isn’t bowing down to pressure from
lobbyists.
"But we need to see a material reduction in
the numbers of animals being exported in the coming months
if this industry is to be phased out within 14
months."
