Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Vaccination Mandate Keeps GPs (and Patients) Safe, And Practices Open For Business

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is concerned about comments made by the judiciary regarding the importance of protections of health services provided in the community.

The judge’s comments imply that GPs are dealing with a different set of patients from those who turn up in emergency departments and therefore the protections can be different.

In a Stuff article discussing a challenge to the vaccination mandates, Justice Cooke said he could "see a particularly strong argument when those who had to access health services and had underlying health issues may expect a zero tolerance if they had to go to the emergency department, but it would be less powerful for a general practitioner or physiotherapist."

Crown law defence Daniel Jones states, "GPs might not be dealing with the most acute cases but had a range of people coming into the surgeries where many may be old or vulnerable."

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, "With 94 percent of New Zealanders enrolled with their local general practice, we are the first point of contact for community health care concerns. Those health care concerns are often as undifferentiated as what turns up in an emergency department and pose as much risk in the community as in hospital settings.

"Our rural GPs and rural hospital doctors who provide the equivalent of an emergency department in their region are also dealing with more serious illnesses and injuries on a regular basis and are often serving our most vulnerable populations."

The general practice workforce has been working on the frontline of the pandemic since it began in 2020 and have been integral to every part of the response; vaccination, swabbing and more recently COVID care in the community - and this is on top of business-as-usual care for patients.

"Patients attending our services would also expect to have zero tolerance for unvaccinated health workers as they would anywhere else.

"Because of the amount of contact we have with patients we need to be as protected as possible to ensure the safety of our patients, communities, and colleagues. No patient would expect to be at risk of catching COVID in any health service.

"Vaccination is the best line of defense to keep our communities safe and the numbers of medical professionals who contract COVID-19 as low as possible. Keeping clinics open for our patients is our priority," says Dr Murton.

The College spoke in support of the mandates for healthcare workers last year saying the people who work in these sectors are working in close contact with our most vulnerable members of the community, those who are too young to be vaccinated or who have underlying medical conditions.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In The Ukraine Sanctions Response


The Achilles heel in the West’s punitive sanctions against Russia has always been pretty obvious. Russia may be highly dependent on its oil and natural gas exports - but alas, Europe is just as addicted to cheap Russian energy. Germany for instance, relies on Russia for 40-45 % of its energy needs. Therefore – as Werewolf recently pointed out - the US/European sanctions packages have carefully exempted Russia’s energy deals from the sanctions regime, mainly by trying to identify and prevent the energy transactions in the SWIFT international banking system from being caught up in the sanctions...
More>>



 
 

Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 