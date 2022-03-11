Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Age Concern New Zealand Welcomes New Chief Executive

Friday, 11 March 2022, 8:59 am
Press Release: Age Concern

The Age Concern New Zealand (ACNZ) Board is excited to introduce Karen Billings-Jensen as the new Chief Executive at Age Concern New Zealand.

“I am very pleased to appoint Karen to this critical role for Age Concern New Zealand. She is an influential leader and has extensive experience in the not-for-profit and social services sector, says Wayne Bradshaw, ACNZ National President. 

“New Zealand can be proud that increasing numbers of our people are living longer, healthier, and more active lives. Aotearoa New Zealand’s rapidly ageing population presents both challenges and opportunities for government and non-government organisations alike, says Wayne.

“The Board are confident that Karen will be able to build on our past successes and support the Age Concern network, to achieve our ambitious goals, supporting our growing older population”, says Wayne.

Making the move from Barnardos New Zealand, Karen brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience. She has held many senior roles at Barnardos, but most recently as the Operations Manager for services across the Lower North Island. Prior to that Karen held roles with YWCA and Wellington City Mission. 

“I am very aware that while many older New Zealanders are doing well, disparities exist. This is especially the experience for Māori, Pasifika, refugee and migrant older adults, as well as women. I am excited to be part of the solution to address these disparities, says Karen.

“Luckily, I am not starting with a blank slate. The work of Age Concern is already highly respected and visible in our communities across Aotearoa. I am proud to be able to make a difference in the next phase of its history”, says Karen.

 

BACKGROUND

  • Local Age Concerns provide services to help older people to lead healthier, socially connected, safe and respected lives.
  • www.ageconcern.org.nz
  • Freephone 0800 65 2 105
  • Age Concern is a charity.
  • Age Concerns are a key provider of Elder Abuse services in New Zealand.
  • Local Age Concerns run social connection and health promotion programmes to combat social isolation and loneliness and to promote healthy ageing and lifestyles.
  • Age Concern New Zealand has a national office and nationwide network of 40 members, branches, and associates. Each one provides services, information, and advocacy in response to local needs.

