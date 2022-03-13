Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ukraine Peace Flotilla Reaches Oligarch Retreat In Helena Bay

Sunday, 13 March 2022, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Following an early morning karakia conducted by locals in Whangaruru Harbour, the Ukraine Peace Flotilla has reached Helena Bay in Northland where Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov has his luxury retreat.

The flotilla was led in by Carmen Hetaraka and Bruce Williams from their Oakura fish & chip shop on their fishing boat.

Through peaceful protest action, the flotilla will renew the call on the Ardern Government to freeze oligarch assets without further delay to help end the war on Ukraine.

There are currently six yachts, two local boats, six kayaks and two stand up paddle boards, one with a local dog aboard. More vessels are expected to join through the morning.

Greenpeace programme director Niamh O’Flynn aboard the SV Windborne says:

"Since Russia invaded Ukraine, there is a real threat of nuclear war and powerful Russian oligarchs like Alexander Abramov have substantial assets right here in Aotearoa like this luxury lodge here in Helena Bay. We’re calling on our Government to immediately freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Putin to end this horrific war now."

Along with the SV Windborne which has previously sailed in the flotilla with te Whānau-ā-Apanui to stop Petrobras deep sea oil drilling in the Raukumara Basin, the SV Mary of York also has a protest pedigree having sailed against nuclear ships in the 1980s peace squadron.

The dog on the SUP is called Puku and is wearing a life jacket.

Almost 10,000 people have signed on to the Greenpeace petition calling for the Government to "Freeze Oligarch Assets".

Yesterday, Greenpeace released information that links Alexander Abramov to Vladimir Putin.

Greenpeace first called on the Government to put sanctions on Russian oligarchs in New Zealand on the 5th March 2022.

On the 8th March 2022, Greenpeace announced it would join the Peace Flotilla.

