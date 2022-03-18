Tribute To Sir Wira Gardiner

‘Kua hinga te totara o te waonui a Tāne’ (the totara in the great forest of Tāne has fallen)

As Children’s Commissioner, I extend my aroha to Sir Wira Gardiner’s whānau whānui.

“Aotearoa has lost a Rangatira, statesman, soldier, writer, storyteller, public servant and leader of our people, who in all his endeavours was dedicated to faithfully serving his communities and country”.

“Early last year he took over the reins at Oranga Tamariki and began the important mahi of transforming the work of that agency. As Children’s Commissioner I salute this work and his life-long commitment to improving the lives of our mokopuna and young people through his public service”.

“Sir Wira is now at peace. We mourn his passing with great sadness but know that his immense legacy will live on. A hero with the biggest smile," says Judge Eivers.

“E te Rangatira, e te whanaunga, moe mai rā, okioki mai rā. Hoki atu ki tōu maunga kia purea ai e koe ki ngā hau o Tāwhirimātea”

