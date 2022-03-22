Corruption Charges Filed Against Former ADHB Employee

The Serious Fraud Office has filed charges against two people related to alleged corruption in the procurement and supply of medical equipment.

A former Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) employee faces charges under the Crimes Act of corruptly accepting or obtaining a bribe, obtaining by deception and corrupt use of official information. The defendant also faces two charges under the Secret Commissions Act of acceptance of a gift by an agent.

A director of one of the equipment suppliers has been charged with corruption and bribery of an official.

The SFO alleges that the former employee abused their position for their own financial gain while procuring medical equipment. The SFO also alleges that the defendant accepted an undisclosed gift from an agent and disclosed confidential ADHB information to an overseas-based IT company.

The defendants appeared at the Auckland District Court today and entered pleas of not guilty. Both defendants have interim name suppression.

Their next appearance is scheduled for 22 June at Auckland District Court.

The SFO will not comment further while name suppression orders are in place.

