Clear Signal For Safely Getting Back To Business

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 12:58 pm
Press Release: EMA

Businesses will be relieved with today’s announcement by the Government about lifting restrictions to enable them to begin getting back on track.

Although the country remains in red in the traffic light system, from Friday, March 25, any number of people can gather outdoors and the limit for those gathering indoors will increase to 200.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says that combined with the removal of the requirement for vaccine passes, scanning and mandate requirements for all but healthcare and border-related workers from April 4, this signals the beginning of the recovery.

"We’ve tested out and learned how to deal with COVID-19 in the community, with devastating effects on business, and this seems like the right move to be making to give everyone confidence to get back to business and a life that, with the proper precautions, looks something more like normal," he says.

"This is also important in signaling that New Zealand is back open for business and to further remove barriers that discourage inbound business travel and migration, when both are sorely needed."

Mr O’Riley says it seems sensible to have people wearing masks and red and orange traffic light settings, and to give business the choice to use QR codes or not, but hopes that on April 4 the Government will also announce a return to lower traffic light settings.

"That would enable further benefit to businesses of all kinds from better access and patronage, but also give them the ability to manage their own workplaces how they see fit, in accordance with their own health and safety policies."

"Our 7,600 business members will be buoyed by today’s announcement and looking forward to even better news on April 4."

