Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwis Keen On Structured Exercise, Excited About Covid Change

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 9:51 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The half a million Kiwis who regularly use the New Zealand exercise industry will welcome the removal on mandates, and they are looking forward to everyone returning to gyms and facilities around the country, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

The government yesterday said it would remove capacity limits for all outdoor events and increase indoor capacity limits for the likes of bars, restaurants and gyms from 100 to 200, from midnight Friday and remove the vaccine mandates from midnight April 4.

Beddie says around five percent of members had needed to be put on hold due to government rules not allowing them to exercise indoors due to not being fully vaccinated.

“Exercise facilities such as gym have been hard hit through misinformation and what has proven wrong about so-called high-risk activities by people such as Otago professor Michael Baker. We all have our views, but I would love to have a public debate with him. What he claims just isn’t backed up by ether the science, nor from anecdotal evidence from New Zealand.

“His concerns have been largely nullified, and like many businesses, exercise facilities look forward to a return to an inclusive society; as has recently been the case in many other countries such as the UK and France.

“The vaccine mandate passes have had their time and they were useful in encouraging vaccination, but they have now passed their usefulness which the government now agrees with.”

“We expect that the vast majority of gyms and exercise facilities in New Zealand will quickly return to an inclusive model and are looking forward to offering the benefits of exercise to all Kiwis.

“There may be a few special cases such as an exercise facility in an aged care facility, but otherwise all we expect gyms to open their doors to everyone from April 5.

“Also, there is a greater awareness of the benefits of exercise, now more than ever. There is a big focus right now on mental wellness and activity really helps with anxiety.

“The protective benefits of exercise as it relates to strengthening the immune system will be great for so many New Zealanders as we move into a new covid phase.

“The World Health Organisation recommends adults do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or a minimum of 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week.

“Many Kiwis have had to reduce much of their regular structured activity because of the omicron restrictions.”

Beddie is recognised in the fitness industry as a global expert in exercise and physical activity.

He has a background in governance of global bodies including being chairman of the International Confederation of Register for Exercise Professionals for four years and nine years with Skills Active Aotearoa, New Zealand’s standard setter for education and training in sport fitness and recreation.

He set up the world’s first collaborative network for registered exercise professionals globally and has worked with other countries to facilitate portability for New Zealand-trained exercise professionals to travel and work overseas.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 