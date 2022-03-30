Three Waters Co-governance Should Be Shelved Until Co-governance Consultation Completed
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 9:19 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
If the Government’s consultation
on co-governance was genuine, Three
Waters would be put on ice until it’s completed, says the
Taxpayers’
Union.
“You can’t
have a consultation on co-governance while at the same time
implementing co-governance over a core function of municipal
government,” says Jordan Williams, a spokesperson for the
Union.
“One of the key flaws in the proposed
Three Waters model is the total lack of safeguards against
rent seeking by tangata whenua. Indeed, it appears that the
scheme is being set up to allow expensive water royalties
and other financial ‘support’ to iwi groups –
something the Minister would not deny when I asked her about
this on
our Taxpayer Talk podcast.”
“Co-governance is
a recipe for rent seeking and new taxes, and decouples those
imposing the costs from democratic
accountability.”
“If the Prime Minister is genuine
that she wants a genuine discussion on co-governance, then
don’t let the consultation be a sham. Cabinet needs to hit
the brakes on Three Waters until New Zealanders have had
their say.”
The Taxpayers' Union's petition
to stop Three Waters has recieved 88,000
signatures.
