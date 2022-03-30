Three Waters Co-governance Should Be Shelved Until Co-governance Consultation Completed

If the Government’s consultation on co-governance was genuine, Three Waters would be put on ice until it’s completed, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

“You can’t have a consultation on co-governance while at the same time implementing co-governance over a core function of municipal government,” says Jordan Williams, a spokesperson for the Union.

“One of the key flaws in the proposed Three Waters model is the total lack of safeguards against rent seeking by tangata whenua. Indeed, it appears that the scheme is being set up to allow expensive water royalties and other financial ‘support’ to iwi groups – something the Minister would not deny when I asked her about this on our Taxpayer Talk podcast.”

“Co-governance is a recipe for rent seeking and new taxes, and decouples those imposing the costs from democratic accountability.”

“If the Prime Minister is genuine that she wants a genuine discussion on co-governance, then don’t let the consultation be a sham. Cabinet needs to hit the brakes on Three Waters until New Zealanders have had their say.”

The Taxpayers' Union's petition to stop Three Waters has recieved 88,000 signatures.

