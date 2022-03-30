Tūpuna Maunga Authority Decides To Appeal Court Of Appeal Decision

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal in Norman v Tūpuna Maunga Authority on vegetation management at Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura / Mount Albert.

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, says “The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is an independent statutory Board governed by Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau Collective Redress Act 2014. We had to make our own decision on whether to appeal.”

He also says, “It is vital for the Authority to have a decision from the highest court in the land to provide clarity surrounding its co-governance decision-making powers to manage the Tūpuna Maunga. This is the first time that the courts have been able to consider the powers of a co-governance entity created through a Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlement.”

© Scoop Media

