Tūpuna Maunga Authority Decides To Appeal Court Of Appeal Decision
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority
The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has sought leave to appeal
to the Supreme Court to appeal the decision of the Court of
Appeal in Norman v Tūpuna Maunga Authority on
vegetation management at Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura
/ Mount Albert.
Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna
Maunga Authority, says “The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is an
independent statutory Board governed by Ngā Mana Whenua o
Tāmaki Makaurau Collective Redress Act 2014. We had to make
our own decision on whether to appeal.”
He also
says, “It is vital for the Authority to have a decision
from the highest court in the land to provide clarity
surrounding its co-governance decision-making powers to
manage the Tūpuna Maunga. This is the first time that the
courts have been able to consider the powers of a
co-governance entity created through a Te Tiriti o Waitangi
settlement.”
