Wellington City Mission Celebrates Benefit Boost
Friday, 1 April 2022, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Mission
The Wellington City Missioner, Murray Edridge says for
many Wellingtonians doing it tough, the arrival of today’s
benefit boost will be cause for celebration.
“Income
inadequacy directly effects people’s ability to make
choices for their family, and that has an impact on dignity.
So, we see today’s boost to benefits as something to be
celebrated.”
However, with escalating food and
accommodation costs, the Missioner says it isn’t enough.
“We know that it isn’t enough. However, what we do know
from the people we support, is that everything little bit
counts, and these increases will make a
difference.”
The Wellington City Mission provides
supported transitional housing for those experiencing
homelessness, food support through a Social Supermarket, and
Social Work support including financial mentoring and
advocacy.
