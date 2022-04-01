Wellington City Mission Celebrates Benefit Boost

The Wellington City Missioner, Murray Edridge says for many Wellingtonians doing it tough, the arrival of today’s benefit boost will be cause for celebration.

“Income inadequacy directly effects people’s ability to make choices for their family, and that has an impact on dignity. So, we see today’s boost to benefits as something to be celebrated.”

However, with escalating food and accommodation costs, the Missioner says it isn’t enough. “We know that it isn’t enough. However, what we do know from the people we support, is that everything little bit counts, and these increases will make a difference.”

The Wellington City Mission provides supported transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness, food support through a Social Supermarket, and Social Work support including financial mentoring and advocacy.

